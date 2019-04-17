SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Director Sells $476,649.36 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $476,649.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,185.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/synnex-co-snx-director-sells-476649-36-in-stock.html.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.