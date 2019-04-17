Synergy Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,038.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Synergy coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $83,038.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.02299863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009445 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000325 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006598 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 272.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001393 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,532,702 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

