Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 104.10 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 107 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 82 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 102.86.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

