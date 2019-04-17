Svb Leerink Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

NYSE MOH opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $154.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after buying an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,010,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,959,000 after buying an additional 320,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 888,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 67,069 shares during the last quarter.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

