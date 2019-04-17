Svb Leerink Comments on Becton Dickinson and Co’s FY2019 Earnings (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.02 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

