SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.20. 493,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,738. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 43,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.