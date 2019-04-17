Surge Components (SPRS) Issues Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Surge Components had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

SPRS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

