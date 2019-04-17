SunTrust Banks Cuts Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Price Target to $28.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of CLVS opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $18,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,351,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,828,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $5,641,000.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

