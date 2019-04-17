Stryker (SYK) PT Raised to $211.00 at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of SYK opened at $189.04 on Monday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,825,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,251,000 after purchasing an additional 353,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

