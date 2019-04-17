StrongHands Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,766.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,766.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,038,042,151,163 coins and its circulating supply is 9,277,810,977,708 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.