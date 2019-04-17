Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Vice Chairman Sells $1,047,225.00 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $1,047,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $1,040,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $984,750.00.

On Monday, March 25th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $989,550.00.

STRA stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

