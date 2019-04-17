STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Hits $220,405.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $220,405.00 and $840.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.03192369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.05902556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.01524572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.01290640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00119117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.01302682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00327201 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00030710 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,964,359 coins and its circulating supply is 12,927,581 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

