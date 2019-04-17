Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Store Capital comprises approximately 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Store Capital worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,788,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,658,000 after buying an additional 965,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,433,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,308,000 after buying an additional 392,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,359,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,904,000 after buying an additional 436,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Store Capital by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,778. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

