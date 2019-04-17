Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,925% compared to the average volume of 553 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 30,935 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $274,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 60,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $548,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $1,478,709. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 306,193 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

