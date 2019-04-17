Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Worldpay Call Options (WP)

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,316% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on WP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

In related news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

