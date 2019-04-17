Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Match Group (MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Shares of MTCH opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. Match Group has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.38 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $659,097.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 158,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $9,191,054.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,343.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 345,705 shares of company stock worth $19,966,091 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 863.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Match Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $53.86 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Match Group (MTCH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-match-group-mtch.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.