STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STM stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $22.00 price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

