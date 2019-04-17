Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $26,484.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $166,251.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,959,801. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

