Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,800 Shares of Yandex NV (YNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

