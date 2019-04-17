Steris (STE) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.87

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.87 and last traded at $128.82, with a volume of 7271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $249,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,646 shares of company stock worth $7,284,093. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $96,648,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 868,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 835,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,498,000 after acquiring an additional 800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $63,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

