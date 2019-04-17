Steinberg Global Asset Management Takes Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

