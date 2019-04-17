Steinberg Global Asset Management Takes $572,000 Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Steinberg Global Asset Management Takes $572,000 Position in INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/steinberg-global-asset-management-takes-572000-position-in-intl-fcstone-inc-intl.html.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.