Steinberg Global Asset Management Invests $268,000 in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $116,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 843.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,071,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,520 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

