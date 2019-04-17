State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.19 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Unum Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

