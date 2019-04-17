StarCoin (KST) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, StarCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. StarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $36.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.01548587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001769 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam . The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com

StarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

