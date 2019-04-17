St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 39.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

PZZA stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,289. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $373.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/st-johns-investment-management-company-llc-takes-61000-position-in-papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza.html.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.