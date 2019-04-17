SSE (SSE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,298 ($16.96) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price (up from GBX 1,225 ($16.01)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.60).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,123.50 ($14.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 49.49. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

