Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,837 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,117,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,154 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 1,405.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,837 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/squarepoint-ops-llc-sells-35837-shares-of-fate-therapeutics-inc-fate.html.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy comprising adaptive memory NK cells; FT500, an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516, an iPSC-derived non-cleavable CD16 engineered NK cell product candidate to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and FT596, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.