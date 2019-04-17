Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STML. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 373,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 274,742 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,302,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 248,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 155,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

STML opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $127,211.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,999 shares of company stock worth $2,048,415. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

