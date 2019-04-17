Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) One Day Volume Tops $22,507.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $22,507.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.71 or 0.12056759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00043768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001076 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

