SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $56.92 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/spdr-sp-fossil-fuel-reserves-free-etf-spyx-holdings-lifted-by-gemmer-asset-management-llc.html.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.