SP Plus Corp (SP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 120,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after buying an additional 43,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $782.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

