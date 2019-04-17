Soniq Achieves Market Cap of $62,766.00 (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Soniq has a market cap of $62,766.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Soniq has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00502517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00045981 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005148 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003455 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Soniq Token Profile

Soniq (CRYPTO:SONIQ) is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com . Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

