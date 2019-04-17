Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact BAE Systems (BA) Share Price

News articles about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:BA opened at GBX 514 ($6.72) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 634 ($8.28) target price (down from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total value of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Also, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). In the last three months, insiders acquired 90 shares of company stock valued at $44,888.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

