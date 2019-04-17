Software (STWRY) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Software in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Software from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Software has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.83.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

