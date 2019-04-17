Smith & Nephew (SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

