Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,376,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,701% from the previous session’s volume of 584,633 shares.The stock last traded at $6.49 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 465,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 322,287 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 189.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 451,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 193,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/smart-final-stores-sfs-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS)

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.