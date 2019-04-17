Sleep Number (SNBR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 1,453,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,305. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 14,025 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $597,745.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,158. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

