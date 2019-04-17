SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$16.32 on Wednesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.76 and a 1-year high of C$15.68.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/sir-royalty-income-fund-srv-un-announces-0-11-monthly-dividend.html.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.