Sippican Capital Advisors Has $718,000 Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of William Lyon Homes worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,956,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 777,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the first quarter worth $9,890,000. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,414,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

NYSE WLH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,112. The firm has a market cap of $616.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $659.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sippican Capital Advisors Has $718,000 Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/sippican-capital-advisors-has-718000-stake-in-william-lyon-homes-wlh.html.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.