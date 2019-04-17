Sippican Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. 755,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,063. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

