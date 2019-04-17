Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $44.98 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $845,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659 in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

