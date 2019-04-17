SimiGon (SIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 2525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
Separately, FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SimiGon in a report on Thursday, February 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.
About SimiGon (LON:SIM)
SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.
