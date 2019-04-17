Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Eaton comprises approximately 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,488. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

