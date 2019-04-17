Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 384 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,841,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

