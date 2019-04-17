Signature Bank (SBNY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.56 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,296 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

