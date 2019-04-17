Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $125.13 and last traded at $128.06. Approximately 2,728,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 463,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.10.

The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.12). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,296 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

