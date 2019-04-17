SIG plc (SHI) Insider Nick Maddock Purchases 104 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.05).

Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Nick Maddock acquired 99 shares of SIG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($195.34).

On Friday, February 15th, Nick Maddock acquired 125 shares of SIG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.00).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.89) on Wednesday. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.60 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of $856.58 million and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.89%. SIG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

SHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SIG to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.65) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 142.75 ($1.87).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

