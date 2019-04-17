Short Interest in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Rises By 10.1%

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,294,343 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 28,436,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,461,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSEARCA:XLI opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4277 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

