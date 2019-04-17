Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Decreases By 12.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,031,961 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 28,672,400 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,259,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

GPK stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

